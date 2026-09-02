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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Will he turn to FIFA? Tempting Arab offer breaks into the Ziyech and Wydad crisis

Transfers
Wydad Casablanca
H. Ziyech
Al-Ittihad
Botola Pro
Premier League
Morocco
Libya

The Moroccan star at a crossroads

Hakim Ziyech's crisis with Wydad has grown more complicated in recent times. The player is now searching for a way out to end the uncertainty surrounding his future.

According to press reports, Ziyech has recently drawn interest from one of the Arab clubs, and that could offer a solution to his problem with Wydad president Ibrahim El Aasri.

Things have escalated. Paulo Sergio's technical staff left Ziyech out of the Agadir camp, and the player insists the club president is behind that decision, punishing him for refusing to take a pay cut.

Read also: "He will lie as always": Ziyech raises the ceiling of the dispute with the Wydad president

  • Libyan move to sign Ziyech

    Al-Ittihad have moved for Morocco's Hakim Ziyech, pouncing on the escalating crisis between the player and Wydad that has thrown his future into doubt.

    The Libyan club have tabled a hefty financial offer to convince Ziyech to join, according to "Africa Foot", and they are ready to move quickly on attractive terms.

    Nothing has been settled yet. Talks over his contractual situation with Wydad rumble on.

    Read also: A blunt warning: United legend says City could ruin Chelsea's season for the second time

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  • Will Ziyech turn to FIFA?

    Ziyech's relationship with Wydad has soured in recent weeks over financial, sporting and disciplinary disputes. Several meetings between the two parties have failed to bring their positions any closer.

    Things escalated when Ziyech took to social media to accuse Wydad's president, Ibrahim El Assri, of lying.

    Wydad want to draw a line under the crisis. Ziyech, though, is holding out for his dues, and he may take his case to FIFA if no agreement is reached, according to the same source.

    Read also: a deal that made history: a Moroccan-Egyptian mercato steals the spotlight

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