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Mohamed Mansi

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Will he surrender? The Rodri effect reduces the role of the Barcelona star

FEATURES
LaLiga
Barcelona
Gavi
Rodri
H. Flick
Spain

Gavi began the current season as a starter. Injury and the arrival of Rodri changed that, though the Barcelona man refuses to give up his place in Hansi Flick's squad.

According to "Sport", luck deserted Gavi at the start of the campaign. He cut short his holiday to prepare for the season after being crowned world champion, and his build-up went perfectly, so much so that Flick handed him a starting spot in the opening La Liga fixture against Elche.

Then came the setback. Gavi took a heavy knock to his right leg, the same leg carrying his earlier knee injury, and had to sit out two matches against Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano. In both games Rodri started from the bench and gradually found his rhythm.

Rodri partnering Pedri to build play from the back may have squeezed the space available to Gavi, who now faces a fight to break into the rotation. His most important weapon remains the sheer effort he pours into every training session.

Against Feyenoord, Flick gave Gavi just seven minutes. He watched the Valencia and Levante matches from the bench, with Rodri a commanding presence, covering huge areas of the pitch and dominating midfield.

Rodri has already clocked up 90 minutes against Levante, and Flick turns to Marc Bernal in the middle when he wants to rest Pedri. Even so, Gavi's exemplary attitude pleases the coach. He keeps helping his teammates and gives everything in training, and Flick will hand him fresh minutes soon.

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  • FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Versatility at Barcelona's service

    The season is long, and Gavi will have his role as one of the team's most talented and energetic players. 

    Flick rates Gavi highly, and the youngster has never let him down. Whenever the coach has relied on him, especially with his physical condition right, he has delivered.

    Recently Gavi has played close to the playmaking zone, but he can occupy more advanced positions too. His versatility lets him adapt across the pitch. He can play perfectly as an attacking midfielder, thanks to his knack for getting into the penalty area, or he can operate on the left wing.

    Options and abilities are not the problem. The arrival of extra competition in Rodri is affecting him for now. Gavi won't give up, though, and he will keep giving his very best.

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