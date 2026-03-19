FC Bayern Munich has exercised the buy-back option for the talented midfielder Noel Aseko, who is currently on loan at second-tier side Hannover 96. The club announced this on Thursday.
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Will he be Leon Goretzka’s successor? FC Bayern Munich announces an exciting transfer decision
As Sky previously reported, although Hannover are exercising their purchase option for one million euros, FCB are immediately activating the agreed buy-back clause of 2.5 million euros. This means that 1.5 million euros will go to Hannover 96 for Aseko’s return to Munich.
According to reports, Aseko stands a chance of taking the squad place vacated by Leon Goretzka, who, as is well known, is leaving FCB when his contract expires in the summer. The 20-year-old is said to be the top internal candidate to succeed Goretzka, and the record champions could build their plans around him should no external replacement be signed.
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Aseko has prospective buyers from Spain and England
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is said to be a fan of Aseko, who regularly trained with the Belgian in the FCB first team before his loan move to Hannover (he has been playing for the Lower Saxony side since early February 2025). The German Under-21 international is having a very strong season in the 2. Bundesliga with Hannover 96, and according to Sky, the club’s management in Munich generally believe he has the potential to succeed Goretzka. Another point in Aseko’s favour is that he can also be deployed as a right-back and could therefore take on a similar role to Tom Bischof, who was signed from Hoffenheim last summer. Bischof arrived primarily as a central midfielder but often plays as a left-back for FCB.
Aseko, who moved from Hertha BSC to Bayern’s youth academy in 2022, is under contract at Säbener Straße until 2028. He has made 25 second-division appearances for Hannover so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.
Should Bayern decide to bring in an external successor to Goretzka after all, Aseko could also be sold in the summer, according to Sky. There would certainly be no shortage of interested parties; after all, renowned clubs from abroad, such as Villarreal or Brighton & Hove Albion, are reportedly showing interest in the central midfielder.
Noel Aseko: Performance statistics for Hannover 96
Games 26 Goals 3 Assists 5 Minutes played 1,830