Will Enzo Fernandez play for Chelsea against Man Utd? Liam Rosenior provides update after latest training session

Fernandez is officially available for selection for Saturday’s high-stakes encounter against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has spent the last two matches watching from the sidelines after serving a club-imposed suspension for comments regarding his future and a potential move to Real Madrid.

Speaking to the media ahead of the visit of United, Rosenior confirmed that the 25-year-old has done enough in training to earn his place back in the squad. "Enzo has been with the group and has been training very, very well. So, it’s business as usual in terms of selection for the game," the Chelsea boss explained. "He returned to the group this week, and the atmosphere has been excellent. In terms of his application and commitment, Enzo has been outstanding."