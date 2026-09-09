Barça scored 22 goals and conceded just three across this perfect run, bettering their start to the 2025-2026 campaign. Twelve months ago, Barcelona managed four wins and a draw from their first five matches, scoring 15 and conceding four.

That sequence read as follows: Mallorca 0-3, Levante 2-3, Rayo Vallecano 1-1, Valencia 6-0, then Newcastle 1-2 to open the Champions League. In La Liga, Barcelona took 10 points from a possible 12 during that spell.

This season has looked rather different: Elche 0-5, Athletic Bilbao 2-0, Rayo Vallecano 5-2, Valencia 0-5, then Feyenoord 5-1. Four league games and a European fixture again, but the numbers tell their own story. Twelve points from 12 in the league. Twenty-two goals scored against three conceded across the five matches.

Goal difference climbed from +11 to +19. The scoring average jumped from three goals a game to 4.4, while the Catalan side kept three clean sheets rather than two.

On the road, the gap looks just as striking. Barcelona scored seven and conceded three in three away league games last year, drawing one. This season they have played two away in La Liga, scoring 10 without conceding once.