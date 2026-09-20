Widespread anger: did Newcastle deliberately provoke Al-Ahly after the Sundowns shock?

Al-Ahli Saudi's meltdown boiled over in South Africa on Saturday. A 2-1 defeat to Sundowns in the final of the Intercontinental Cup for clubs tipped the fans of "Al-Raqi" into fury, the latest low for a team crowned AFC Champions League Elite winners in each of the last two seasons.

German head coach Matthias Jaissle has gone to Newcastle United. So too have a string of the club's stars, with Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessie among those released or not renewed. Al-Ahli walked into the current campaign in disarray on every front.

While Al-Ahli were losing to Sundowns, Newcastle were toasting a 2-1 win over Hull City before the international break. They sit eighth on 8 points in the Premier League, four adrift of runners-up Arsenal and leaders Manchester City, who can push the gap out to 7 points ahead of the Magpies today when they face Sunderland.

The English club's delight at that result went down rather differently, though, among Al-Ahli's fans and the supporters of their local rivals.