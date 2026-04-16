Why Vincent Kompany will miss Champions League semi-final against PSG as Bayern Munich coach punished in chaotic Real Madrid clash

Despite the euphoria of a 4-3 second-leg victory that secured a 6-4 aggregate win, the Belgian's evening ended on a bittersweet note. The Bayern Munich head coach was shown a yellow card in the 43rd minute by referee Slavko Vincic after a vociferous protest from the technical area. Kompany was incensed when a potential foul by Antonio Rudiger on Josip Stanisic went unpunished, leading to a confrontation that the official deemed worthy of a caution.

The yellow card carries heavy consequences, as it was Kompany's third booking of the current European campaign. Under UEFA regulations, this triggers an automatic one-match suspension, meaning the former Manchester City captain will be forced to watch from the stands when Bayern host PSG in the final four. It's a significant blow for the German giants, who will lack their leader’s tactical presence on the touchline for the biggest game of their season so far.