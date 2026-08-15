Roma are stepping up their work in the transfer market and, after an initial spell of assessments, enquiries, contacts and target-setting, the decisive move has now arrived: following the signings of Castro and Koulierakīs, the Giallorossi have announced the arrival of the right-sided winger. In recent days sporting director Tony D'Amico struck an agreement with Atletico Madrid over the move to the capital of Nahuel Molina, the Argentine born in 1998 and a former Udinese player, whom the Colchoneros signed in 2022 for €20 million. That sale, together with Ruggeri's, has helped the Spaniards launch their move for Cuti Romero ahead of Inter.
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Why Roma signed Molina and how he can play under Gasperini
Molina to Roma, role and characteristics
Wide players are fundamental to Gasperini's style, and in that role the manager is particularly keen on players with certain characteristics. Molina fits the exact profile of what he had asked for: running power and aggression; he is a player who gets forward but also knows how to defend, makes runs in behind and is also good at finding space in the penalty area. He is the classic wing-back who covers the whole flank, typical of teams managed by the former Atalanta coach. One of those players who can clip the ball to the far post for the wide player on the opposite flank, with Wesley set to start on the left, or arrive a few metres from goal to apply the finish himself.
Molina to Roma, the costs of the deal
Cost mattered too: signing a player with Molina's experience and quality for a total package of less than €20 million, including the fixed fee and bonuses, was an opportunity Roma did not want to miss. In detail, for the Argentine wide player Roma spent €13 million as a fixed fee plus another €4 million in possible bonuses linked to the player's performances and the targets Gasperini's team will achieve. His contract runs until June 2030 and his salary is €2.8 million net per season plus €200,000 in bonuses.
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