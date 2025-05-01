Why Orlando Pirates fans should not be sad that Jose Riveiro is leaving - Bucs boss leaves a legacy with PSL giants as Soweto Derby looms in the PSL & Nedbank Cup final

GOAL zooms into Jose Riveiro's looming exit from PSL giants Orlando Pirates following Caf Champions League exit and upcoming Soweto Derbies.

Under José Riveiro, the Buccaneers have rediscovered their competitive edge, lifting multiple trophies, narrowing the gap on serial champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and reigniting belief among fans. His commitment to nurturing young talent and blending it seamlessly with experience has laid a strong foundation for the future.

Now, as Riveiro readies for his final bow - with a potential double still on the cards and two high-stakes Soweto Derby clashes looming - the focus begins to shift toward who will take up the mantle. With that said, Riveiro has been accused of no longer having his full focus at Bucs, especially after dropping points against Sekhukhune United recently. With names like Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena swirling around the coaching rumour mill, anticipation is mounting. One thing is clear: Pirates are no longer content with playing catch-up - they’re gearing up to lead from the front. Join GOAL as we look into why all is not lost for the Happy People.