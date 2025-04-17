Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi & other coaches likely to take over from Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates

GOAL looks at the top candidates who Orlando Pirates could turn to as Jose Riveiro is in his last months as the Soweto giants head coach.

If you're an Orlando Pirates fan, you're likely grappling with two pressing questions. First: Are the players mentally prepared to navigate the inevitable departure of Jose Riveiro? Second: Who will step up to fill the Spaniard's sizable shoes as the next head coach of the Buccaneers?

Despite the looming uncertainty, the Pirates are putting up an impressive fight on multiple fronts. They’re charging towards the PSL title, pushing forward in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, and harbouring strong ambitions in the Caf Champions League. Not to mention, they’ve already captured the MTN8 trophy earlier this season. However, with Riveiro set to depart at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, the team is focused on delivering a fitting farewell to their accomplished coach.

As Riveiro bids adieu and returns to Spain, Pirates will face the task of preparing for the new season under fresh leadership. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of seasoned coaches ready for the challenge, each bringing their own distinct strengths and philosophies to the table.

Another potential route is for the club to maintain continuity by promoting assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi, who has already stepped up alongside Fadlu Davids in leading the team. With all eyes on the club’s next move, GOAL takes a closer look at the options that chairman Irvin Khoza has at his disposal - or he could choose to go for another unknown like he did with Josef Zinnbauer, Kjell Jonevret and Riveiro?