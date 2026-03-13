Why Milan want Goretzka: salary, competition and contact with his agent

The two Milan clubs are considering their options and weighing up their next moves; as things stand, the main stumbling block in any potential deal could be the financial demands of Goretzka and his agent: a net salary of €7 million – which is roughly what he currently earns at Bayern Munich – plus €8–10 million in signing bonuses, as well as agent’s fees. This is a significant investment, particularly for a player who is available on a free transfer; taking into account the total cost of the deal, the figure would approach €20 million.