Why Kaizer Chiefs decided against signing midfield sensation Emile Witbooi - 'We couldn’t see...'

Vela Khumalo has admitted that Chiefs failed to spot the generational talent of Witbooi because he arrived at Naturena as a mere child.

The Amakhosi legend revealed that the club’s technical staff struggled to gauge the youngster’s ultimate trajectory during his brief trial period.

Detailing the timeline of the wonderkid's stint with the Glamour Boys, Khumalo said that the sheer lack of physical maturity made a long-term projection nearly impossible.

“Even though I was not necessarily involved, I think Emile was with me at the national team. The World Cup he was with me,” the youth coach explained to iDiski Times.

The U13 level proved too early for the Chiefs scouts to recognise the world-class playmaker Witbooi would eventually become. Khumalo reflected on the missed opportunity, noting that the player had essentially slipped through the cracks.

“When he came to the club, he was coming for U13 back then, so we couldn’t see much from him at that time. Then later on, we said he was once here. Emile was once with us. I remember he came for assessment, but he was very, very young.”

That failure to pull the trigger on a permanent deal has come back to haunt the Soweto giants.

Since leaving Naturena, the creative spark has flourished elsewhere, evolving into one of the continent's most exciting prospects while Chiefs are left wondering what might have been.



