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Why Kaizer Chiefs decided against signing midfield sensation Emile Witbooi - 'We couldn’t see...'
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The missed opportunity at Naturena
The search for the next global superstar often hinges on a single moment of perfect timing.
One such prospect currently dominating the conversation is the gifted youngster Emile Witbooi, whose father, Bradley Ralani, once dazzled on the flanks for Mamelodi Sundowns.
The gifted youngster had an opportunity to join Kaizer Chiefs, but the club decided against bringing the starlet on board.
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Early assessments and missed signals
Vela Khumalo has admitted that Chiefs failed to spot the generational talent of Witbooi because he arrived at Naturena as a mere child.
The Amakhosi legend revealed that the club’s technical staff struggled to gauge the youngster’s ultimate trajectory during his brief trial period.
Detailing the timeline of the wonderkid's stint with the Glamour Boys, Khumalo said that the sheer lack of physical maturity made a long-term projection nearly impossible.
“Even though I was not necessarily involved, I think Emile was with me at the national team. The World Cup he was with me,” the youth coach explained to iDiski Times.
The U13 level proved too early for the Chiefs scouts to recognise the world-class playmaker Witbooi would eventually become. Khumalo reflected on the missed opportunity, noting that the player had essentially slipped through the cracks.
“When he came to the club, he was coming for U13 back then, so we couldn’t see much from him at that time. Then later on, we said he was once here. Emile was once with us. I remember he came for assessment, but he was very, very young.”
That failure to pull the trigger on a permanent deal has come back to haunt the Soweto giants.
Since leaving Naturena, the creative spark has flourished elsewhere, evolving into one of the continent's most exciting prospects while Chiefs are left wondering what might have been.
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The failed attempt at a reunion
Watching Witbooi flourish elsewhere forced Khumalo to confront the reality that a massive blunder had been committed.
Despite his efforts to lobby the Soweto giants' hierarchy for a U-turn on the creative spark, the chance had already evaporated. Reflecting on his failed attempt to persuade the club’s leadership, the coach detailed a frustrating exchange.
"Later on, I asked Walter Steenbok [Technical Director at the time], I said, ‘Man, we need to bring this boy back again,’ and he said, ‘No, you guys didn’t take him, so he’s gone now’," Khumalo explained.
By slamming the door on a follow-up assessment, Amakhosi effectively surrendered their claim to one of Southern Africa’s most exciting prospects.
Khumalo laid bare his irritation with the recruitment team's rigid stance, confessing, "I took it with a bit of a pinch of salt."
The legendary figure’s regret highlights the high-stakes nature of talent ID, where bureaucratic indecision can result in generational stars slipping through the net forever.
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A rising star on the global stage
The meteoric rise of Witbooi serves as a haunting reminder for Chiefs that the path of a young prodigy is rarely a straight line.
Though the Naturena academy remains a conveyor belt for talent, watching a player now worth a fortune slip through their fingers is a stinging blow to the club’s hierarchy.
With the playmaker now on the verge of a senior international breakthrough and attracting serious interest from European heavyweights, the Amakhosi supporters are haunted by the memory of that U13 trial where he was deemed surplus to requirements.
Ultimately, Witbooi’s evolution highlights the fragile nature of scouting; it is a clear lesson that some stars simply need a different stage to find their glow.
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