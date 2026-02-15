Why Giannis Antetokounmpo is more Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi as NBA superstar enters the GOAT debate

Speaking at the NBA All-Star Game’s Media Day, Giannis said when asked for his take on the Messi vs Ronaldo discussion that divides opinion around the world: “I think Messi is a pure talent. Pure talent, and with hard work and discipline throughout his career and consistency of being in the top. He is probably, maybe, the best player of all time.

“But for me, I relate and I get closer to people that I'm similar to them, like hard work, discipline, take care of your body, be consistent for many years. He's 41 years old now, right? 41 years old, still playing high level, so my mindset is closer to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mindset.

“Different people, he's more flashy than me and I'm not like that. But when it comes to the game, the love and the consistency and the hard work and the, you know, push the envelope and keep on getting better, I'm more similar to Ronaldo.

“So when you ask me that question, I say Ronaldo but now if you put them, who has accomplished more in their career; eight Ballons d'Or, five Ballons d'Or, World Cup, not the World Cup, five Champions League, four Champions League, it's what you prefer.

“The most important thing, once you get to that point that you say Messi or Ronaldo, you already won. I wish to get to a point where they say [Michael] Jordan or Giannis, I already won in life.”

Giannis has previously said of those that excel with a ball at their feet, rather than in hand: “You have unbelievable players. Luis Figo, Nani, and Deco, who were growing up, were one of my favourite players. But at the end you gotta go with the GOAT, the one and only Cristiano Ronaldo. Any sport he'd play, he'd probably be good at it.”