In recent years, Ronaldo has become fertile ground for suspicion, whether on the technical or moral level, on the pitch or off it.
Take his objection to a goal being awarded to Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in favour of team-mate Bruno Fernandes, and the rumours it stirred about tension between the pair, both before that moment and after it.
Then there was his implicit objection to team-mate Bernardo Silva being crowned best player of the 2019 UEFA Nations League. Moments like these laid bare the dominance of individual ambition over collective achievement.
João Neves fuelled it further with his comments about Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup, and reports followed of friction between the two, as well as between Ronaldo and the rest of the "Brazil of Europe" players.
Some claimed Roberto Martínez refused to substitute him during the 2026 World Cup because he was set to take charge of him at Al-Nassr as successor to the Portuguese Jorge Jesus, before the choice settled on Ange Postecoglou.
Whispers grew that Ronaldo personally picked Jorge Jesus to lead the Portugal national team, having worked under him at Al-Nassr, ensuring he would lean on him in the period ahead.
True or not, all these rumours have chipped away at Ronaldo's history and placed a black mark on his pristine footballing record. Those marks will be hard to erase years later, especially as they sit so close to the final scene.