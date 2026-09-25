Players come and go. Careers end after 15 or 20 years on the pitch, but what remains is the history they carve with their own hands.

Talk of history and one name demands to be mentioned: Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend ranks among the finest ever to grace the green grass, and you could argue among the greatest to enter the world of sport altogether.

That history should stay immortal, pure and protected, by the player himself before anyone else. Yet it seems the "Madeira Rocket" fails to grasp his own value, nor the value of all he has achieved in the beautiful game.