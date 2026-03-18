Why Cremonese chose Giampaolo: the new formation and their position in the relegation zone

Giampaolo has signed a contract with Cremonese until 30 June 2026, with an automatic extension for a further season should the club avoid relegation. After hours of deliberation and having studied several candidates in detail, the club chose to back Giampaolo due to his experience in the division – he has managed in Serie A for around twenty years – with the aim of instilling a new mindset across the squad to help them rediscover their enthusiasm ahead of the final push. Furthermore, Giampaolo was chosen partly because he knows the environment well, having previously worked at Cremonese in Serie C between November 2014 and May 2015.



