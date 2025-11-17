Why Bafana Bafana need former Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch for AFCON - 'We need a bit of experience' despite Hugo Broos stance

Vilakazi has gone on to explain how Broos can use three experienced Bafana stars, Lorch, Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule, together.

“I can put Mokoena alone, then put Mbule, and then Lorch. Some teams do use one defensive midfielder based on the quality of players they have," he added.

"One thing I love about football is that it’s a game of taking chances. Sometimes it can work for you to have three midfielders, knowing that this one is not a good runner in terms of getting forward, of which Mbule will always be in that central position with Mokoena, but knowing that Lorch can cause havoc in that open space in that number 10 role," the former Bucs skipper stated.

“So, I’d confuse the opponents by having Lorch and Mbule there and then Mokoena here. But I know that in a game situation, Mbule also likes to come and get the ball and play those passes that will help Lorch.”