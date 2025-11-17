Why Bafana Bafana need former Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch for AFCON - 'We need a bit of experience' despite Hugo Broos stance
Why Bafana need Lorch
Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has explained why Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana need Thembinkosi Lorch for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.
Lorch, despite his good performance with Moroccan giants, has been mostly overlooked by Broos. However, Tso, as Vilakazi is popularly known, has stated that Bafana will need Lorch's experience in Morocco.
Bafana need experience
“You know, sometimes we just talk as people and say whatever we feel, but I think we need a bit of experience,” Vilakazi told iDiski TV.
“I think if we can have Lorch in that number 10 role with [Sipho] Mbule, I think it will make a difference. It’s a tough one, but because we have got two strikers, Evidence Makgopa and Lyle Foster, I think we can also squeeze him there. I was also worried about [Iqraam] Rayners because he has been doing well this season," he added.
How can Broos play Mbule, Lorch and Mokoena together?
Vilakazi has gone on to explain how Broos can use three experienced Bafana stars, Lorch, Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule, together.
“I can put Mokoena alone, then put Mbule, and then Lorch. Some teams do use one defensive midfielder based on the quality of players they have," he added.
"One thing I love about football is that it’s a game of taking chances. Sometimes it can work for you to have three midfielders, knowing that this one is not a good runner in terms of getting forward, of which Mbule will always be in that central position with Mokoena, but knowing that Lorch can cause havoc in that open space in that number 10 role," the former Bucs skipper stated.
“So, I’d confuse the opponents by having Lorch and Mbule there and then Mokoena here. But I know that in a game situation, Mbule also likes to come and get the ball and play those passes that will help Lorch.”
Debate over Lorch omission intensifies
Since Broos explained why he has not been calling up the Wydad Casablanca forward, his stance has been a subject of intense public debate.
“But again, for Lorch for the moment, I don’t see, even though he has good performances in Morocco, I don’t see any reason to take him with the team,” the Belgian tactician said as he defended himself.
Although Broos has been criticised over his stance on Lorch, he has received support from Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe.
“Yes, Lorch has been doing well of late, and he has survived being criticised in the past when he changed clubs, but now Bafana have been doing well without him, so I understand the coach’s decision," Radebe stated.
"It’s not only Lorch; there are other players who are doing well but find it difficult to convince Broos," he added.
Khumalo questions Broos' stance
Meanwhile, Doctor Khumalo, a Chiefs and Bafana legend, is not convinced by Broos' explanation on why Lorch is not selected.
“Lorch? It’s questionable, looking at him, let’s be honest. He might have gone through a lot of hiccups in his career, but here he is outside South Africa, and everybody is raving about him," Khumalo said.
"Based on the performance and experience that he has gained playing against the big teams. I think he would’ve come in handy for us," added the Bafana legend.
"If that team were using him with the kind of attitude they have, if you’re a coach, you can’t deliver; you are gone. If you are a player, you can’t deliver; you are gone, but I am looking at the clips, and everybody is celebrating him.
“We are not saying because they embrace him, he has to be in the squad, but the game is the teacher.”
As Broos is expected to name his AFCON squad soon, eyes will be keen on whether he will change his stance on Lorch and travel with him to Morocco.