Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe sides with Hugo Broos insisting 'it would be difficult to sacrifice a Bafana Bafana player' for in-form Thembinkosi Lorch

"You have to make choices. Lorch was once with us, I think two years ago, when we played in Morocco, and he was playing very good at Pirates at that moment,” the tactician told the media recently.

“His performance was not good. Then I followed him, he played, then he didn’t play. At Pirates, he dropped out of the team, and then he went to Sundowns because Rulani wanted him.

"But after a few months, he didn’t play anymore. Ok, now he’s playing good in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future, I’m very sorry, this is not the future," Broos continued.

“If I shouldn’t have other opportunities, maybe I should take him. Maybe!

"But it happened also four years ago with Themba [Zwane], and I wanted to look for opportunities, and I didn’t find them, and I had to go back to Themba, and it was a very good decision when I took him because you saw what happened to the team.

“But again, for Lorch for the moment, I don’t see, even though he has good performances in Morocco, I don’t see any reason to take him with the team," he concluded.