Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe sides with Hugo Broos insisting 'it would be difficult to sacrifice a Bafana Bafana player' for in-form Thembinkosi Lorch
- Backpage
What has Lorch achieved in Morocco?
Thembinkosi Lorch joined Wydad Athletic Club, initially on loan, in the 2024/25 mid-season when the club was under South African Rhulani Mokwena.
He showed some glimpses of brilliance, attracting the attention of the management who ended up signing him from Mamelodi Sundowns at the beginning of the ongoing 2025/26 campaign.
Nyoso, as he is commonly referred to, has scored four goals in the Botola Pro League and five in nine games across all competitions with several assists to his name.
This has ensured Wydad Casablanca go top of the Moroccan top tier as well as get into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.
- Goal
What did Hugo Broos say regarding Lorch?
"You have to make choices. Lorch was once with us, I think two years ago, when we played in Morocco, and he was playing very good at Pirates at that moment,” the tactician told the media recently.
“His performance was not good. Then I followed him, he played, then he didn’t play. At Pirates, he dropped out of the team, and then he went to Sundowns because Rulani wanted him.
"But after a few months, he didn’t play anymore. Ok, now he’s playing good in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future, I’m very sorry, this is not the future," Broos continued.
“If I shouldn’t have other opportunities, maybe I should take him. Maybe!
"But it happened also four years ago with Themba [Zwane], and I wanted to look for opportunities, and I didn’t find them, and I had to go back to Themba, and it was a very good decision when I took him because you saw what happened to the team.
“But again, for Lorch for the moment, I don’t see, even though he has good performances in Morocco, I don’t see any reason to take him with the team," he concluded.
- Backpagepix
Radebe sides with Broos
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe has backed coach Broos, insisting it would not be wise to tamper with the consistency brought to Bafana Bafana.
“We’ve got quality already in the team. I respect the coach’s decision on Lorch, and he’s proven that he knows what he’s doing,” the South Africa legend told the media.
“The structure is already there in the national team, and we already have depth, so it would be difficult to sacrifice a player who’s been there for a while for Lorch.
“Yes, Lorch has been doing well of late, and he has survived being criticised in the past when he changed clubs, but now Bafana have been doing well without him, so I understand the coach’s decision," Radebe continued.
"It’s not only Lorch; there are other players who are doing well but find it difficult to convince Broos," he added.
- GOAL
Radebe makes his AFCON prediction
South Africa have been pooled with Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Morocco from December 21 to January 18.
In the 2023 edition, the Bafana Bafana won a bronze, and Radebe sees no reason why the country can't go all the way, despite the tough opponents.
“It’s a tough group, but we have the quality to compete, especially since the foundation is there now after winning that bronze in the Ivory Coast,” Radebe said.
“Egypt are not the same team anymore, and we can overcome them. In fact, I believe we can go all the way and win it," he concluded.