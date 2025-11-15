Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo scrutinises as 'questionable' Hugo Broos' decision to sideline in-form Thembinkosi Lorch
Lorch's continued Bafana snub
Thembinkosi Lorch continues to be excluded from the Bafana Bafana squad as South Africa prepare for the 2025 AFCON finals.
This is despite the 32-year-old being in top form for Wydad Casablanca, scoring five goals in nine games in all competitions so far this season.
With the final AFCON squad expected to be announced soon, pressure is mounting on Broos to reconsider players delivering standout performances abroad like Lorch, Gift Links and Siyabonga Ngezana.
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Doctor Khumalo has weighed in on the Lorch debate, expressing surprise that a player performing at such a high level remains overlooked.
'Lorch would’ve come in handy for us'
“Lorch it’s questionable, looking at him let’s be honest," said Khumalo as per iDiski Times.
"He might have gone through a lot of hiccups in his career but here he is outside South Africa, everybody is raving about him. I would’ve expected a call-up for this game, just to see. This wouldn’t be the first call-up for the national team.
“Based on the performance and experience that he has gained playing against the big teams. I think he would’ve come in handy for us," added the Bafana legend.
"If that team were using him with the kind of attitude they have if you’re a coach you can’t deliver you are gone, if you are a player, you can’t deliver you are gone but I am looking at the clips everybody is celebrating him.
“We are not saying because they embrace him, he has to be in the squad, but the game is the teacher.”
Lorch pressure mounts on Broos
Pressure is mounting on Boos to reconsider his stance on Lorch and bring the attacking midfielder back into the Bafana squad.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns star's continued omission has divided opinion among fans and former footballers, with some insisting his experience is needed for a major tournament like AFCON.
This is a player who has experience playing at AFCON after taking part in the 2017 competition in Egypt.
However, Broos has remained firm in his selections despite the raging public debate and it is to be seen if this divided opinion on Lorch will test the coach's resolve to the end.
It may not be ruled out that the Belgian will soften his position the same way he eventually made a U-turn on Themba Zwane whom he used to resist calling for the national team during his early days as Bafana coach.
With Bafana preparing for AFCON, the calls for Lorch’s return are becoming louder, leaving Broos with a big decision to make.
What comes next?
After the current FIFA break, Lorch has an opportunity to impress Broos with the continuation of his impressive form for Wydad before the coach finalises his AFCON squad.
That makes the upcoming weeks crucial in determining whether he forces his way back into the national team picture for the continental football showpiece.
Making Broos change his mind would also depend on how some players perform in the international friendly match against Zambia and the next few games for their clubs.
Lorch knows that competition for attacking places in the Bafana squad is intense, especially with in-form left wingers like Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Relebohile Mofokeng already in the mix.