Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo scrutinises as 'questionable' Hugo Broos' decision to sideline in-form Thembinkosi Lorch

“Lorch it’s questionable, looking at him let’s be honest," said Khumalo as per iDiski Times.

"He might have gone through a lot of hiccups in his career but here he is outside South Africa, everybody is raving about him. I would’ve expected a call-up for this game, just to see. This wouldn’t be the first call-up for the national team.

“Based on the performance and experience that he has gained playing against the big teams. I think he would’ve come in handy for us," added the Bafana legend.

"If that team were using him with the kind of attitude they have if you’re a coach you can’t deliver you are gone, if you are a player, you can’t deliver you are gone but I am looking at the clips everybody is celebrating him.

“We are not saying because they embrace him, he has to be in the squad, but the game is the teacher.”