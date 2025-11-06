Hugo Broos maintains stance on in-form Thembinkosi Lorch and explains why 'I don't see any reason to take him' to 2025 AFCON
Lorch in top form for Wydad
Lorch has been enjoying some top form for Wydad Casablanca, scoring four goals in seven matches across all competitions so far this season.
That includes Wednesday's Morocco Botola Pro League goal against Hassania Agadir.
His form is a continuation of the play he showed at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, making him one of the Moroccan giants’ most influential attacking players this season.
Despite his impressive numbers and consistency, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos continues to overlook him for national team selection.
The exclusion has raised eyebrows of those who believe Lorch’s experience could benefit South Africa’s attack.
Why Broos is not interested in Lorch
“You have to make choices. Lorch was once with us, I think two years ago when we played in Morocco and he was playing very good at Pirates at that moment,” said Broos as per iDiski Times.
“His performance was not good. Then I followed him, he played, then he didn’t play. At Pirates he dropped out of the team and then he went to Sundowns because Rulani wanted him.“
"But after a few months he didn’t play anymore. Ok, now he’s playing good in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future, I’m very sorry, this is not the future," added the Belgian.
“If I shouldn’t have other opportunities, maybe I should take him. Maybe! But it happened also four years ago with Themba [Zwane] and I wanted to look for opportunities and I didn’t find them and I had to go back to Themba and it was a very good decision when I took him because you saw what happened to the team.
“But again, for Lorch for the moment, I don’t see, even though he has good performances in Morocco, I don’t see any reason to take him with the team.”
Can Lorch change Broos' mind?
Lorch will be hoping to script a similar comeback story like that of Themba Zwane who forced Broos to rethink his stance on him after initially being ignored during the Belgian's early days in South Africa.
With Bafana set to regroup for AFCON camp in early December, that gives Lorch little time to muscle his way into Broos' plans.
That would require him to work extra hard to prove he still has the quality and hunger for international football.
However, Lorch is not the only surprise omission from Broos' squad and the only player pushing to get back into the Bafana's squad.
The likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana and Samkelo Kabini have also been dropped and would be fighting to be considered for AFCON.
What comes next for Lorch and Bafana?
For now, former Orlando Pirates star Lorch will be focused on maintaining his fine run in Morocco while waiting hopefully for his international recall.
2026 FIFA World Cup-bound Bafana will be hoping the Zambia match provides them with the key test they need to prepare for the AFCON finals.
After claiming a bronze medal at the last edition in Ivory Coast, expectations are high for Broos' men to reach the final.
Coach Hugo Broos is expected to use the Zambia clash to assess players he has called up and sharpen combinations in key positions.
With competition for places intensifying, the game offers what might be the final chance for several hopefuls to impress before the AFCON squad is finalised.