Hugo Broos maintains stance on in-form Thembinkosi Lorch and explains why 'I don't see any reason to take him' to 2025 AFCON

“You have to make choices. Lorch was once with us, I think two years ago when we played in Morocco and he was playing very good at Pirates at that moment,” said Broos as per iDiski Times.

“His performance was not good. Then I followed him, he played, then he didn’t play. At Pirates he dropped out of the team and then he went to Sundowns because Rulani wanted him.“

"But after a few months he didn’t play anymore. Ok, now he’s playing good in Morocco, but you also have to look at his age. This is not the future, I’m very sorry, this is not the future," added the Belgian.

“If I shouldn’t have other opportunities, maybe I should take him. Maybe! But it happened also four years ago with Themba [Zwane] and I wanted to look for opportunities and I didn’t find them and I had to go back to Themba and it was a very good decision when I took him because you saw what happened to the team.

“But again, for Lorch for the moment, I don’t see, even though he has good performances in Morocco, I don’t see any reason to take him with the team.”