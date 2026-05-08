Where did it all go wrong? Kaizer Chiefs loanee Khanyisa Mayo facing uncertain future with loan contract winding down

Khanyisa Mayo is sinking towards further uncertainty around where he will play his football next season, with his loan deal at Kaizer Chiefs due to expire.

The truth is that Mayo’s time at Chiefs simply hasn’t delivered what was expected when he came in from Algerian club CR Belouizdad.

Despite the fanfare surrounding his arrival, the move has failed to spark the clinical edge that once made him one of the most feared strikers in the country.

Two goals spread over a period stretching almost seven months is not what Chiefs hoped for when he signed his loan deal.

His full shift return has been low from the 15 appearances across all competitions that he has made, and only once has he been on the field from start to finish.

The last of his eight starts was in January, and since then, the Mthatha-born player has struggled to force his way back into the tactical plans of the Amakhosi technical team.