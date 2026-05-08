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Where did it all go wrong? Kaizer Chiefs loanee Khanyisa Mayo facing uncertain future with loan contract winding down
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A disappointing return to the PSL
Khanyisa Mayo is sinking towards further uncertainty around where he will play his football next season, with his loan deal at Kaizer Chiefs due to expire.
The truth is that Mayo’s time at Chiefs simply hasn’t delivered what was expected when he came in from Algerian club CR Belouizdad.
Despite the fanfare surrounding his arrival, the move has failed to spark the clinical edge that once made him one of the most feared strikers in the country.
Two goals spread over a period stretching almost seven months is not what Chiefs hoped for when he signed his loan deal.
His full shift return has been low from the 15 appearances across all competitions that he has made, and only once has he been on the field from start to finish.
The last of his eight starts was in January, and since then, the Mthatha-born player has struggled to force his way back into the tactical plans of the Amakhosi technical team.
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Struggling for minutes at Naturena
For various reasons, the player has now missed more matches than he has played while at Naturena and is now moving towards 20 of no involvement, with more than half of those games having taken place this year.
This lack of rhythm and match fitness has made it increasingly difficult for Mayo to justify a permanent stay at the club.
The optimism that greeted his signing has largely evaporated as the season enters its final stages.
These factors have contributed to his parent club showing little to no interest in a recall or integration.
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Parent club looking to move on
It all then points to the reality of Amakhosi not triggering the option of turning his loan into a permanent move.
The Algerians have had their own challenges this season, giving indications of the fact that Mayo is amongst the least of their worries.
With high wages and a lack of continental football on the horizon for CR Belouizdad, the North African side appears ready to sanction a departure if a suitable buyer can be found.
Information from one contact in Algeria suggests The Reds will be keen to listen to offers or find a reasonable way of parting ways with Mayo, whose value has dropped based on what has happened in the last two years.
He is said to be amongst the better-earning players at the Algerian club, who will not be playing continental football next season.
Whether another PSL side will take a gamble on the forward remains to be seen.
- Kaizer Chiefs
What's next for Mayo?
Mayo's loan agreement with Chiefs is expiring at the end of the current campaign, having signed in July 2025 from the Agerian side.
The 2025 Nedbank Cup winners have an option to make the forward's deal permanent but are yet to open talks with the left-footed attacker over a permanent move.
With only a few weeks left, Mayo is unlikely to stay with Chiefs beyond the current season.
It remains unclear whether the former Richards Bay FC star will return to Africa or explore local options.