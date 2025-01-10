'When will Royal AM be paid again, in April? Mamkhize is so unprofessional, shame! But players should show appreciation against Orlando Pirates' - Fans

Thwihli Thwahla have been struggling financially which led to rescheduling of their league game.

Premier Soccer League outfit Royal AM confirmed on Friday that they have settled the players' dues.

A big section of the playing unit had refused to train, which led to the postponement of their game against Chippa United scheduled for Saturday.

While the South Africans have lauded the management for acting as expected, some have questioned the future of the team.

Players have been urged to deliver against Orlando Pirates in their next fixture.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.