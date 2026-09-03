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When will Bradley Barcola make his Liverpool debut? Andoni Iraola delivers fitness update after securing £123m winger from PSG
The £123m arrival
Liverpool finally ended a drawn-out summer transfer saga by securing Barcola from PSG for a staggering £123m just before the deadline. The massive investment comes as new manager Iraola searches for his first competitive victory, having started his tenure in the Reds dugout with consecutive draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.
Despite the hefty price tag, match sharpness remains a slight concern. The 23-year-old French winger was frozen out at PSG, failing to make a single matchday squad this season and registering zero minutes during their pre-season campaign. However, he is now poised to feature in Friday's trip to Portman Road.
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Iraola praises 'priority' signing
Speaking to the media, Iraola could not hide his delight at capturing his primary attacking target. "We are very happy with Bradley," the Spaniard said. "He was our priority, let's say, to sign a very, very good player in that position."
The Liverpool boss was particularly impressed by the forward's desire to join the project, adding: "He has come with the right mentality. I liked from him that he wanted Liverpool a lot. He just wanted to come here and I think that is a good first sign and being the player that he is and the things that he has won."
Addressing the winger's physical condition, Iraola confirmed a debut at Ipswich is highly likely. "He has come with the willingness to help us. I am very happy with him and he trained well with us," he said. "If everything goes well in training today, he will definitely be available for tomorrow's game."
When pressed on whether Barcola might actually start the match, Iraola remained cautious but optimistic. "I see him in a good place. He has trained with us in the trainings," he added. "It’s true he hasn’t had minutes in pre-season but he has been training normal with the group. That’s a decision we have to make. I think he’s in a good place but we have to consider that he hasn’t had the minutes."
Assessing the summer window
Barcola's headline arrival capped off a busy period of recruitment for the Merseyside outfit. Iraola expressed overall satisfaction with a window that also saw Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz join the club, while Ronald Araujo arrived on loan from Barcelona even though some questioned the club's failure to sign a defensive midfielder or a right-back.
The influx of wide talent may present immediate challenges for youth prospects, with Iraola offering a flat "no" when asked about an update regarding first professional contract for 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha.
However, a major boost for the squad was retaining Cody Gakpo, who attracted late interest from Manchester City and Tottenham. "He was well aware of the situation in the market - we were constantly talking with each other," Iraola stated. "He has trained very well and I hope we keep him at the same level. I am glad to keep Cody because he is a valuable player."
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Friday night lights at Ipswich
All eyes now turn to Portman Road as Liverpool seek to kickstart their campaign against Ipswich. Securing three points is paramount for Iraola to alleviate early pressure after a sluggish start to the domestic season.
Whether Barcola is deployed from the first whistle or unleashed from the bench, his introduction promises to inject vital pace and directness into a frontline eager to find its winning rhythm.
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