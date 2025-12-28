‘What has Dithejane achieved more than Relebohile Mofokeng? Mbekezeli Mbokazi only played one season for Orlando Pirates; So it's not as if they invested a lot in him! The difference is that the Buccaneers gave a chance to an unknown player & Kaizer Chiefs failed to recognise talent in front of them in ball boy Puso’ - Fans

Former Orlando Pirates forward James Mothiba has ranked South African young players and fans have been debating, especially on the positions of Relebohile Mofokeng and Puso Dithejane.
GOAL goes through what the fans have been saying.
Former Orlando Pirates forward James Mothiba has ranked South African young players and fans have been debating, especially on the positions of Relebohile Mofokeng and Puso Dithejane.
GOAL goes through what the fans have been saying.
It's the same with Mbokazi he only played one season for Pirates and people who developed him are quite so it's not as if Pirates invested a lot in him - Thapelo Sdee
unknownThe difference here is Orlando Pirates gave a chance to an unkown Mbokazi to shine at a club level. Chiefs failed to recognise a talent in front of them in Dithejane the ball boy - Nkosi Nathi
Mbokazi started at Pirates DDC and was promoted to the first team and given a game time, unlike Dithejane who was made a ball boy and decided to leave 😀 now you see the difference 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 - Mphazima Omuhle
South Africa is so fortunate again to have a player like Rele. We had a lot of good player in the country like Doctor Khumalo, Shoes, Hlompho, etc. The list is endless, but we have never had a player of Rele's calibre. The guy is extremely talented and disciplined too. If he can get an agent who can sell a player like him to the big teams in the world, Rele will not be a bench warmer. I wish him all the best and God will always protect him against some of those jealous Chiefs fans. Please stop comparing him with the mediocre - Silver Basket
I fear this Puso might end up at Pirates as from January or next season if he doesn't go abroad. They are collecting a lot of money for selling players abroad while we know Chiefs doesn't spend, unless they decide to go all out to get him back - Mxolisi Ngongoma
What has he achieved more than Rele🤔 - Darlington Ingwe
We all know that the best young player in SA is none other than Rele Mofokeng - Archie Marsh
If he didn't refuse to be a ball boy he'd still be called a young star and playing at DDC Mo's chiefs doesn't believe in young talents - Nqobani Biyela Ta Cheezi