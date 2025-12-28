+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

‘What has Dithejane achieved more than Relebohile Mofokeng? Mbekezeli Mbokazi only played one season for Orlando Pirates; So it's not as if they invested a lot in him! The difference is that the Buccaneers gave a chance to an unknown player & Kaizer Chiefs failed to recognise talent in front of them in ball boy Puso’ - Fans

A former Buccaneers star has ranked South Africa’s young players, sparking a fierce debate among fans. This comes at a time when South African football is experiencing a wave of exciting emerging talent, some of whom have already become key figures in the Bafana Bafana setup. The rise of these players has boosted confidence about the long-term future of the national side.

Former Orlando Pirates forward James Mothiba has ranked South African young players and fans have been debating, especially on the positions of Relebohile Mofokeng and Puso Dithejane.

GOAL goes through what the fans have been saying.  

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans, December 2025Backpage

    Chiefs fans looking for happiness everywhere

    Lol....being a Chiefs supporter is a full-time job....always looking for happiness everywhere -Sello Mohale
  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Everyone in competition with Rele

    Why is everyone in competition with Rele except him not in competition with anyone - Sara Mienies
  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    Dithejane the Chiefs ball boy

    Dithejane was made a ball boy at Chiefs and left as a result. He is a star at TS Galaxy - Sandie Mtaa

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    It's not as if Pirates invested a lot in Mbokazi

    It's the same with Mbokazi he only played one season for Pirates and people who developed him are quite so it's not as if Pirates invested a lot in him - Thapelo Sdee

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The difference between Mbokazi & Dithejane

    unknownThe difference here is Orlando Pirates gave a chance to an unkown Mbokazi to shine at a club level. Chiefs failed to recognise a talent in front of them in Dithejane the ball boy - Nkosi Nathi

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    Ball boy Dithejane decided to leave Chiefs

    Mbokazi started at Pirates DDC and was promoted to the first team and given a game time, unlike Dithejane who was made a ball boy and decided to leave 😀 now you see the difference 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 -  Mphazima Omuhle

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mofokeng better than Doc Khumalo, Shoes & Hlompho

    South Africa is so fortunate again to have a player like Rele. We had a lot of good player in the country like Doctor Khumalo, Shoes, Hlompho, etc. The list is endless, but we have never had a player of Rele's calibre. The guy is extremely talented and disciplined too. If he can get an agent who can sell a player like him to the big teams in the world, Rele will not be a bench warmer. I wish him all the best and God will always protect him against some of those jealous Chiefs fans. Please stop comparing him with the mediocre - Silver Basket  

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, August 2025Backpagepix

    Dithejane might end up at Pirates

    I fear this Puso might end up at Pirates as from January or next season if he doesn't go abroad. They are collecting a lot of money for selling players abroad while we know Chiefs doesn't spend, unless they decide to go all out to get him back - Mxolisi Ngongoma

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    What has Puso achieved more than Mofokeng?

    What has he achieved more than Rele🤔 - Darlington Ingwe

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Mofokeng the best young player in SA

    We all know that the best young player in SA is none other than Rele Mofokeng - Archie Marsh

  • Puso Dithejane and coach Adnan Beganovic, TS GalaxyBackpage

    Dithejane would still be playing for Chiefs DDC

    If he didn't refuse to be a ball boy he'd still be called a young star and playing at DDC Mo's chiefs doesn't believe in young talents - Nqobani Biyela Ta Cheezi

