Kaizer Chiefs product ranked ahead of Orlando Pirates superstar Relebohile Mofokeng as Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi make the top five best youngsters in South Africa

Ex-Orlando Pirates striker James Mothibi has now ranked the best young players who are poised to take over the national team in the next couple of years.

According to him, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who recently signed up for Chicago Fire, is on top of the list while Kaizer Chiefs product Puso Dithejane, who currently plays for TS Galaxy, comes in second.

“My number one, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, has been in progress. The boy has been the captain of Orlando Pirates. He has signed a contract now and is leaving, and the boy is playing in the national team, Bafana Bafana. That is my number one," he told Soccer Laduma.

“My number two is the underrated, Puso Dithejane, from TS Galaxy. The boy has been consistent. He left Kaizer Chiefs, he went to TX Galaxy, climbed his way up, and became one of the favourites in the PSL, and also, one of the favourites at TX Galaxy.

"So, Puso Dithejane, for me, has been very disciplined and consistent. He deserves to be in Bafana Bafana," he added.