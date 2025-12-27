Kaizer Chiefs product ranked ahead of Orlando Pirates superstar Relebohile Mofokeng as Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi make the top five best youngsters in South Africa
Youngsters raising their hands
In the last couple of seasons, the Premier Soccer League has seen an influx of youngsters pushing for recognition in Mzansi football.
The likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Shandre Campbell, Mohau Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Tylon Smith are just some of the young players who are ready to take the country's football to another level.
All of the aforementioned players are currently with Bafana Bafana in Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Mzansi youngsters ranked
Ex-Orlando Pirates striker James Mothibi has now ranked the best young players who are poised to take over the national team in the next couple of years.
According to him, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who recently signed up for Chicago Fire, is on top of the list while Kaizer Chiefs product Puso Dithejane, who currently plays for TS Galaxy, comes in second.
“My number one, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, has been in progress. The boy has been the captain of Orlando Pirates. He has signed a contract now and is leaving, and the boy is playing in the national team, Bafana Bafana. That is my number one," he told Soccer Laduma.
“My number two is the underrated, Puso Dithejane, from TS Galaxy. The boy has been consistent. He left Kaizer Chiefs, he went to TX Galaxy, climbed his way up, and became one of the favourites in the PSL, and also, one of the favourites at TX Galaxy.
"So, Puso Dithejane, for me, has been very disciplined and consistent. He deserves to be in Bafana Bafana," he added.
Chiefs' duo in the top five alongside Mofokeng
“Number three, it's Rele, Relebogile Mofokeng. The boy has been injured but had the heart to come back as he did, and he's been chosen for Bafana Bafana," he further continued.
“It's hard work. So, Relebogile Mofokeng is skilful, and he deserves to be in the top eight or seven, whatever you want.
“Mduduzi Shabalala has been doing wonders for Kaizer Chiefs and has been performing. And then, my number five is Mfundo Vilakazi, the underrated Mfundo Vilakazi. In fact, Mduduzi and Mfundo Vilakazi, and Puso Dithejane had to be in the squad. And Malibongwe Khoza," he explained.
Dansin, Witbooi and Khoza recognised
Orlando Pirates' 20-year-old midfielder Camren Dansin, Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns, and Cape Town City's teenager Emile Witbooi haven't been left out either.
"Number six is Dansin of Orlando Pirates, who scored a cracker against Sundowns. A young boy who has been doing very well for Orlando Pirates," Mothibi made his case.
"And then, number seven, Malibongwe Khoza, is playing for Mamelodi Sundowns. The defender has been starting, with no red cards.
"Never got a red card, which means the boy is really disciplined. Number eight, will be, in my opinion, Emile Witbooi," he concluded.
Kgomotso Madiba to join the list soon?
Kgomotso Madiba is another youngster who has shown massive promise and was even invited by Chelsea for trials.
Although he was part of Raymond Mdaka's squad that conquered Africa, he was not named for the U20 World Cup finals in Chile. But according to Stars of Africa Academy founder Farouk Khan, Madiba was not affected, and he indeed expressed confidence and readiness.
"When KG goes to that particular academy, I get goosebumps because he's hungry. All he said when I empathised with him [for missing the U20 squad], he said, 'Coach, I'm ready now to go and work,'" Khan said in an initial interview.
"He didn't take it hard; he understood that in life these things do happen, but he's going to come out stronger, and I do think that KG is going to miss out on a couple of [junior] stages.
"And when he gets there, in the next year or two, I think he'll be ready to be scouted for the national team. I think by the time he gets to 19-20, he will be a player we'll see in the [Bafana Bafana] team," he concluded.