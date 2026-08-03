What happened behind the scenes? Algeria closes the Xavi file

The Algerian Football Federation are moving fast to settle the question of who leads the national team next. They have struck a preliminary agreement to tear up the contract of Bosnian coach Vladimir Petkovic, and turned their attention to a heavyweight name before negotiations ran into a financial snag.

According to Algerian reports, the federation agreed in principle with Petkovic to end his deal in exchange for compensation worth three months of his salary. That paves the way for an official announcement of his departure.