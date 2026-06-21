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'We've arrived!' - Lamine Yamal reacts to 'dream' first World Cup goal for Spain & explains why he came off at half-time in Saudi Arabia rout
Redemption for La Roja
Spain finally found their rhythm in the tournament after a stuttering start, emphatically brushing aside Saudi Arabia. The victory was a stark contrast to their opening Group H fixture, where they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by DR Congo that had sparked concerns back home.
Yamal, who returned to the starting XI after beginning on the bench in the opener, proved to be the spark Luis de la Fuente’s side needed.
Speaking after the match, Yamal was quick to point out that the team used their previous disappointment as fuel. "The first game was something that wasn't us, it was different, but already we have arrived and we are going for more," the winger stated. "To draw a match that we know you have to win stings us, it has made us think a lot, to arrive at this match as we wanted."
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'It has been very special'
For Yamal, the afternoon was defined by a massive personal milestone as he scored his first goal at a World Cup. The breakthrough came early when he showed impressive endeavour to open the scoring by sliding in at the back post to convert Mikel Oyarzabal's cross. It was a moment of pure emotion for a player who, just four years ago, was watching the tournament from a very different perspective.
"It has been very special, I have always dreamed of being in a World Cup and to be able to score in a first match as a starter is a dream," Yamal admitted. "The other World Cup I watched in class and to be able to score here with my mother and my family watching is a dream."
Early ubstitution explained
Despite being the standout performer of the opening 45 minutes, Yamal was replaced at the break, alongside Oyarzabal, who netted a first-half brace. Some fans were surprised to see the 18-year-old depart so early, but the player confirmed that the move was entirely tactical to ensure he remains fresh for the challenges ahead.
“It was the plan, to go out for half a part and be able to rest, but above all to help the team," Yamal explained.
With the points effectively secured by the interval, Spain boss Luis de la Fuente was able to manage the workload of his star assets. While the tempo slowed in the second period, Spain still added a fourth when Hassan Al Tambakti deflected the ball into his own net following a Marc Cucurella volley.
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Uruguay test up next
The win moves Spain onto four points and places them in a strong position to advance to the round of 32.
Attention now turns to their final group stage clash against Uruguay. With Yamal firing and the squad refreshed by early substitutions, La Roja appear to have found their stride at the perfect time.