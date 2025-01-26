Kaizer Chiefs beat Free Agents FC 4-0 at the FNB Stadium on Sunday evening and advanced to the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.
Pule Mmodi's first-half brace, Inacio Miguel's controversial header, and Ranga Chivaviro's goal propelled the Glamour Boys into the next phase of the tournament.
The second-half red card given to Free Agents' Saheed Adebayo and Miguel's goal sparked debates on social media after the match.
Here, GOAL provides you with some of the most captivating opinions shared by fans.