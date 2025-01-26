Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs vs Free Agents, January 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Pule Mmodi and George Matlou inspire Kaizer Chiefs to the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 to join Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns after outplaying 10-man Free Agents

CupKaizer Chiefs vs Free AgentsKaizer ChiefsFree AgentsOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesPremier Soccer League

The Soweto giants went on a rampage at FNB Stadium on Sunday and showed no mercy to their opponents who play amateur football.

  • Chiefs hosted Free Agents at FNB Stadium
  • Amakhosi won with a Pule brace
  • Chiefs advanced to the Round of 16
