Wayne Rooney has wife Coleen feeling like she’s ‘looking after a fifth child’ amid ‘humiliating’ behaviour from Man Utd legend

Coleen has seen her own stock soar on the back of claiming a runner-up finish on the 2024 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. She has been inundated with offers for media work and now boasts her own clothing line with high street fashion brand Primark.

With so much on her own plate, Coleen does not have time or energy to waste on Wayne. Heat’s source went on to say: “Those close to her say she’s in protective mode now. She still feels sad, and there’s no denying there’s a fresh wave of humiliation when these stories reappear. But to protect herself, she’s emotionally detached in certain ways – she’s learned that expecting him to change will only leave her hurt.

“Her priority is her children and maintaining calm. She knows exactly who Wayne is, and while that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt, she’s choosing to handle it in a way that shields her from constant disappointment.”

There remains no official word on when ‘The Rooneys’ show will be released and how far behind their family curtain Wayne and Coleen will allow cameras to pry. Their four children are expected to figure somewhere, with eldest son Kai currently in the process of working his way through the fabled academy ranks at Manchester United - as he seeks to follow in the illustrious footsteps of his history-making father.