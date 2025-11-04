Wayne Arendse dismisses Rhulani Mokwena's inside knowledge of Mamelodi Sundowns and insists 'it doesn't really matter' as MC Alger are set to meet PSL champions in the CAF Champions League
Sundowns' Champions League group
Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn in Group C of the CAF Champions League, together with MC Alger, FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo and Sudanese giants Al Hilal.
MC Alger are under the tutelage of former Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena while FC Lupopo recently eliminated Orlando Pirates from this competition.
The Tshwane giants will be aiming to build on last season’s impressive run, where they reached the final and lost to Pyramids FC.
They now prepare for a demanding schedule that includes tricky away trips across Africa, something they are now used to.
With their squad depth and experience, Masandawana are once again tipped to be among the frontrunners for the trophy they last won in 2016.
Rhulani's knowledge of Downs will not count
"All the teams that are there did well in their respective countries. That's Champions League football for you," Arendse told KickOff.com.
"So, it's still going to be a challenge. It’s going to be difficult. MC Alger also have different ambitions. So, whether Rulani knows the Sundowns players, it doesn't really matter because Miguel Cardoso has his own approach.
"Rulani might know the Sundowns personnel, but in terms of instructions on the day, things might change. It depends on who wants the Champions League more on that day," added the former Santos man.
"From what I see, Sundowns would want it more. It's something they’ve been chasing for the past 10 years. They need to push through.”
Mokwena's Champions League top priority
It will not be the first time for Mokwena to come up against Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso.
The two met Portuguese eliminated Masandawana from the Champions League at the semi-final stage two seasons ago with Mokwena in charge of the Brazilians.
Now in his second job in North Africa, the Soweto-born coach finds himself under growing pressure to make a lasting impression at MC Alger.
After guiding the Algerian giants to the top domestically, expectations have now shifted towards conquering the Champions League.
For Mokwena, continental glory is not just a goal but the ultimate measure of success after winning it as assistant to Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns in 2016.
What comes next?
Having already fallen short in two major domestic competitions this season, the MTN8 and Carling Knockout, the pressure is mounting on Cardoso's side to deliver where it matters most.
The Champions League now represents their biggest opportunity to reaffirm their continental status as heavyweights and restore pride.
With their depth and experience, the Brazilians will aim to make a strong statement in Africa.
They still have an opportunity to finish this season with a treble by winning the Premier Soccer League title, Nedbank Cup and the Champions League.