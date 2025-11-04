Wayne Arendse dismisses Rhulani Mokwena's inside knowledge of Mamelodi Sundowns and insists 'it doesn't really matter' as MC Alger are set to meet PSL champions in the CAF Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn in Group C of the CAF Champions League, together with MC Alger, FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo and Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

MC Alger are under the tutelage of former Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena while FC Lupopo recently eliminated Orlando Pirates from this competition.

The Tshwane giants will be aiming to build on last season’s impressive run, where they reached the final and lost to Pyramids FC.

They now prepare for a demanding schedule that includes tricky away trips across Africa, something they are now used to.

With their squad depth and experience, Masandawana are once again tipped to be among the frontrunners for the trophy they last won in 2016.