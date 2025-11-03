CAF CL & CAF CC: Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Stellenbosch learn their opponents in group stage: Amakhosi land former champions!
Who have Stellenbosch landed?
Steve Barker's men reached the semi-final last season and will be hoping to do better this season.
However, to get into the knockout phase, they will have to go past CR Belouizdad, AS Otoho and Singida Black Stars.
Chiefs in Group of Death?
The Glamour Boys have been placed in Group D after making a return to CAF inter-club competitions.
They will have to go past former champions Zamalek, Al Masry and Zesco United.
Sundowns CAF Champions League group
The defending Premier Soccer League champions hope to go all the way after reaching the final last season. Downs have been drawn in Group C of the Champions League alongside Al Hilal, TP MC Alger and FC ST Eloi Lupopo, the team which eliminated Orlando Pirates in the second preliminary qualifying round of the competition.
- Backpage
What are the main objectives?
Stellies are obviously hoping to improve on last season's performance and prove it wasn't a fluke.
For Chiefs, this is a massive opportunity to show their revival after domestic struggles that have lasted a decade.
However, the pressure is on coach Miguel Cardoso to deliver the CAF Champions League title for Sundowns after falling in the final during the 2024/25 edition.