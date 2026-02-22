WATCH: Mbekezeli Mbokazi struggles in Chicago Fire MLS debut despite moment of defensive brilliance as Houston Dynamos run out 2-1 winners
Mbekezeli Mbokazi's moment of brilliance
Vastly improved
Fotmob gave the former Orlando Pirates centre back a 5.98 rating for his 88 minutes on the pitch before he was replaced by Puso Dithejane, who was also making his debut. The young centre back's rating was the second lowest behind goalkeeper Chris Brady, who registered a 5.95.
In recent comments on the Mully & Haugh Show, Chicago Fire's president of business operations, Dave Baldwin, set the bar high for the defender.
"We added a 20-year-old defender from South Africa named Mbokazi, who will most likely start for the World Cup team for South Africa," he told the podcast.
"So we have vastly improved the defence," he added.
Mbokazi on his move to MLS
Ahead of his debut, Mbokazi was moved to speak to the media about his transfer after stinging criticism of the move was made by none other than national team boss Hugo Broos.
"I was more comfortable playing in a local league, but I feel like playing in a foreign country or playing in another league will be a good challenge for me, and I won’t disappoint,” Mbokazi said as per KickOff.
“Whatever the Chicago Fire saw in me is definitely what I am capable of, and I’m willing to do more. It was very difficult when people were talking back home, saying different things.
"But we persevered because I’m a young player, I’m still very young. So, age allows me to explore different things and to explore my talent at a higher level.
"I enjoy being here. I deserve to be here, and I would like to thank everyone for allowing me to be here," he added.
"Everything has its own time. I’m still enjoying my time here as a young player, and if I need to go to a higher league or if I need to go somewhere else, that will happen on its own time. But for now, I enjoy being here.
"I am very excited to be with the team. I won’t disappoint the team; I won’t disappoint the fans. They are treating me very well at the moment, and I am happy to be here," the versatile defender concluded.
What's next for Mbokazi?
With his debut out of the way and some competitive match minutes in his legs, the defender will need to buckle down in training to impress Fire coach Gregg Berhalter to ensure he is picked in the starting XI for the club's upcoming league encounters.
On Saturday, February 28, they face CF Montreal in their first home game of the season, looking to secure three points against a side that lost their opening fixture 5-0 to San Diego FC.
Then, on Sunday March 8, they will face Columbus Crew, who also lost their opening fixture, going down 3-2 to Portland Timbers.