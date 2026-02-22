WATCH: Mbekezeli Mbokazi struggles in Chicago Fire MLS debut despite moment of defensive brilliance as Houston Dynamos run out 2-1 winners

Ahead of his debut, Mbokazi was moved to speak to the media about his transfer after stinging criticism of the move was made by none other than national team boss Hugo Broos.

"I was more comfortable playing in a local league, but I feel like playing in a foreign country or playing in another league will be a good challenge for me, and I won’t disappoint,” Mbokazi said as per KickOff.

“Whatever the Chicago Fire saw in me is definitely what I am capable of, and I’m willing to do more. It was very difficult when people were talking back home, saying different things.

"But we persevered because I’m a young player, I’m still very young. So, age allows me to explore different things and to explore my talent at a higher level.

"I enjoy being here. I deserve to be here, and I would like to thank everyone for allowing me to be here," he added.

"Everything has its own time. I’m still enjoying my time here as a young player, and if I need to go to a higher league or if I need to go somewhere else, that will happen on its own time. But for now, I enjoy being here.

"I am very excited to be with the team. I won’t disappoint the team; I won’t disappoint the fans. They are treating me very well at the moment, and I am happy to be here," the versatile defender concluded.