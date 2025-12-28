Hugo Broos revisits Mbekezeli Mbokazi's Chicago Fire transfer 'I made people angry' and compares former Orlando Pirates star to English Premier League winner after shutting down Mohamed Salah in Bafana Bafana AFCON defeat to Egypt

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has revisited Mbekezeli Mbokazi's transfer from Orlando Pirates to Chicago Fire.

After quick development at Pirates, Mbokazi became a key figure in the Bucs' ranks and rose to become one of the club's captains.

His fast development saw Broos give him a Bafana call-up, where he also impressed and became a key defensive asset. However, the experienced tactician was particularly dissatisfied when the 20-year-old decided to join Chicago Fire in MLS.

Broos' comments on the defender's move and particularly on his agent risked tearing Bafana's unity apart just before the AFCON finals.