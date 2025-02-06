WATCH: In-form Bafana Bafana forward Cassius Mailula wins accolade as reward for eye-catching performances in Morocco ahead of March's 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers
The diminutive player has established himself as one of the Red Castle's key players after joining the club on loan from Toronto FC in August 2024.
- Mailula helped Wydad win three successive matches
- The 23-year-old has impressed with creativity
- Bafana to face Lesotho and Benin in 2026 WCQ