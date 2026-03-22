‘They want Cristiano to win that title’ - Ronaldo World Cup claim from former Portugal team-mate

If fit, Ronaldo will captain his country at another major tournament this summer. Martinez has suggested that he will be given a starting berth, with there no reason to rotate the GOAT out of ambitious plans.

Portugal have enough talent at their disposal - including the likes of Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha - to suggest that a serious claim for World Cup immortality can be staked. Quaresma believes everyone in that camp will be desperate to deliver for their skipper.

The mercurial former winger, who made 80 appearances for Portugal, told the Daily Mail at a Puma 2026 World Cup kit launch: “They won the Nations League, so that's what I'm saying. We have more will to win because Cristiano is there. It's his last World Cup and they want Cristiano to win that title. The expectation is high, it's very high, because they have quality for that, because if they didn't have it, we wouldn't have had that whole expectation.”