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cm grafica vlahovic juventus
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Vlahovic has asked for €25 million in signing-on fees!

D. Vlahovic
Transfers
Juventus
Besiktas

The Serbian is still without a club: Besiktas are serious, but the demands of the former Juventus man's entourage are high

Dusan Vlahovic's time at Juventus has come to an end, but the Serbian striker still has no new destination. The centre-forward is still looking for a club and, right now, Besiktas are the only side said to have shown concrete interest, with contacts growing more intense.


According to La Stampa, the financial demands of the player's entourage are the main complication. Vlahovic's agents are said to be asking for €15 million in commission to get the deal done, a figure that has reportedly scared off several potential buyers.


  • The biggest case concerns Al Ahli, who were reportedly hit with an even steeper demand: according to La Stampa, as much as €25 million in commissions, on top of the salary intended for the centre-forward. So far, those figures have led the interested clubs to step back.


    Vlahovic is still waiting for a breakthrough. His profile continues to attract attention, but the financial terms of the deal remain the main obstacle in his search for a new club. Besiktas are still in the frame, while the other suitors appear to have cooled their interest because of the entourage's demands.


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