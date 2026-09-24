Did Virgil van Dijk ALTER Netherlands' tactics? Liverpool captain hits back at 'utter nonsense' claims after World Cup exit

During the press conference, the defender confronted journalists directly over the tactical rumours. He made it clear that the coaching staff possessed sole authority over the team's shape and expressed frustration at the ongoing media narrative.

"One of your colleagues said, of course, that it was my idea to switch to playing with a back five. That is utter nonsense," Van Dijk stated. "The plan is devised by the staff. Nonsense is being spread so that I look even worse. That happens far too often."

Acknowledging the team's collective underperformance, he furiously rejected the suggestion that he had ruined the national side. "The fact is we simply failed at the World Cup. Those are the hard facts," he said. "We didn't play a good World Cup. It's not about me. You perform together; you're a team. Your claim that I destroyed Dutch football after the World Cup - that sort of thing is completely baseless.

"I was told that it was my fault we played with five, that Ronald Koeman and I have destroyed Dutch football. The plan worked for 89 minutes, even though it was a bad match. We almost broke through. The idea that I destroyed Dutch football makes absolutely no sense. I didn't decide that."



