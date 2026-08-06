'The issue is egos!' - Former Real Madrid star makes honest claim about Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe's relationship

Alkorta believes the biggest obstacle has been the personalities involved rather than their footballing ability. He said: "Since Mbappe arrived, the issue has been one of egos. I’ve never understood the whole ego thing, nor did I experience it in a dressing room, but the reality is that the connection hasn't quite clicked.

"Mbappe scores 50 goals a season, and hopefully, Mourinho can get the two of them performing well together. If Vinicius stays, Mourinho will demand things from him that previous coaches couldn't get. He’s surely already made his expectations clear."



