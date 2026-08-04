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'London, here I come!' - Agent fuels wild Arsenal rumours as Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior transfer saga continues
Vinicius returns to Madrid training
The long-running summer transfer saga surrounding Vinicius shows absolutely no signs of reaching a swift conclusion. The Brazilian international officially rejoined the Real Madrid squad on Monday, returning to first-team training after concluding his extended post-World Cup holiday.
Despite safely returning to the Spanish capital, the 26-year-old superstar's long-term future remains highly uncertain. He has yet to formally agree to a contract renewal with the Spanish giants, with his current deal set to officially expire in 2027. Meanwhile, Arsenal are closely monitoring the delicate situation. Their interest in securing the talented forward's signature appears to be rapidly intensifying with each passing day.
Roc Nation boss fuels London rumours
The intense speculation surrounding a blockbuster switch to the Premier League was further amplified by Michael Yormark. The president of Roc Nation, the prominent agency that officially represents Vinicius, sparked a massive social media frenzy upon arriving in England.
Immediately after landing at London Heathrow airport, Yormark published a highly suggestive message that caught the attention of the football world. "London, here I come. Let's go!" the executive shared directly with his followers.
Regardless of his actual personal or professional reasons for travelling to the English capital, the timely publication is viewed as heavily significant. It arrives in a tense context where endless reports continue to position the Brazilian as Arsenal's primary transfer objective.
Arteta outlines key role for winger
According to Diario AS, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already taken direct action to secure his top target. The Gunners boss has reportedly spoken personally to the Brazilian star to formally communicate his strong interest.
During their private discussions, Arteta reportedly made his intentions incredibly clear. He assured Vinicius that he would be considered a fundamental and key piece of his ambitious sporting project in north London. This aggressive pursuit from the English heavyweights places immense pressure on the Madrid hierarchy. They must now carefully navigate this highly complex contractual standoff without destabilising the dressing room.
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Three scenarios for Mourinho's new star
With less than a month remaining before the summer transfer window officially closes, Vinicius is now working under the strict orders of new Los Blancos head coach Jose Mourinho. A definitive resolution regarding his future is widely expected in the coming weeks.
There are currently three distinct possible scenarios for the 26-year-old attacker. He could finally agree to a lucrative contract renewal, or the club could sanction an immediate transfer to decisively prevent him from leaving for free within a year.
Alternatively, the situation could remain completely unchanged. In that final scenario, Vinicius would simply run down his existing contract and eventually depart the Santiago Bernabeu as a highly coveted free agent in June 2027.
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