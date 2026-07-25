Real Madrid's moves in the transfer market confirm one thing: José Mourinho does not believe in reserved seats, regardless of a player's value or his history with the club. The Portuguese knows that keeping the team at its peak demands constant competition in every position. That is why he pushes for new signings even where the squad looks complete on paper.
Signing Diomande, then, would not simply add another attacking option. It would send a clear message to every player: a starting place is earned on the pitch and nowhere else.
Prove himself quickly, and Real Madrid could suddenly boast an unprecedented wealth of attacking talent. That kind of abundance might tempt the management to revisit the offers on the table for some of their stars, whether to free up space in the squad or bank a fee that helps fund other deals.
Diomande's arrival may not directly spell the exit of Vinícius or Rodrygo. But for the first time in years, it puts their future under real pressure.
At a club the size of Real Madrid, where only the best survive, any dip in form or lost starting place can open the door to decisions that were never previously on the table. A huge offer that matches the vision of the technical and financial management would do the same.