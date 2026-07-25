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Vinícius and Rodrygo under threat: Mourinho's revolution could reshape Real Madrid

FEATURES
J. Mourinho
Vinicius Junior
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
Y. Diomande
Portugal
Brazil
Spain
Côte d’Ivoire

The Portuguese coach plans a complete overhaul

Real Madrid have moved early in the summer transfer market, opening negotiations with Germany's Leipzig to sign the young winger Yann Diomande. At first glance it looks like a straightforward attacking reinforcement. Look closer, though, and the deal carries wider implications inside the Spanish giants' dressing room.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo already give Real Madrid a world-class Brazilian duo out wide. Yet Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho wants fresh blood in those areas, adding pace and variety to his attacking options, especially with a congested season and a heavy calendar of competitions ahead.

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    Competition that could turn into a victim

    Should Real Madrid get the deal over the line, the battle for the two wing berths will be fiercer than ever. Vinicius, Rodrygo and Diomande are all in the mix, and so too is Kylian Mbappe, who can operate on either flank.

    That logjam could force the board to rethink the future of one of the current stars, particularly if a huge offer arrives that proves too good to turn down.

    Add Morocco's Brahim Diaz to the equation, along with Turkey's Arda Guler, who has filled the right-wing role before.

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    Will Vinícius leave?

    Vinícius remains the most secure name in Madrid's project. He is still one of the team's most important players, and the club sees him as one of its marketing and sporting faces for years to come.

    The Saudi league has come calling more than once, yet a departure looks unlikely for now. That would only change if an exceptional offer landed on Real Madrid's desk, one too good to turn down, and the player himself gave his blessing.

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    Rodrygo in the danger zone

    Rodrygo, on the other hand, looks more open to a move. He has lost his starting place more than once, and the sheer weight of attacking options could cut his minutes even further.

    Read also: A decision that lays bare the truth: why did Guardiola flee the hell of Italy?

    Several major Premier League clubs have been linked with the Brazilian in recent months. Selling him could prove one of the solutions on the table if Real Madrid need to strike a technical and financial balance within the squad.

    He also tore a cruciate ligament at the end of last season, which leaves his readiness for the new campaign in doubt amid fierce competition, even with every player desperate to prove himself in front of the "Special One".

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    Mourinho wants a team with no red lines

    Real Madrid's moves in the transfer market confirm one thing: José Mourinho does not believe in reserved seats, regardless of a player's value or his history with the club. The Portuguese knows that keeping the team at its peak demands constant competition in every position. That is why he pushes for new signings even where the squad looks complete on paper.

    Signing Diomande, then, would not simply add another attacking option. It would send a clear message to every player: a starting place is earned on the pitch and nowhere else.

    Prove himself quickly, and Real Madrid could suddenly boast an unprecedented wealth of attacking talent. That kind of abundance might tempt the management to revisit the offers on the table for some of their stars, whether to free up space in the squad or bank a fee that helps fund other deals.

    Diomande's arrival may not directly spell the exit of Vinícius or Rodrygo. But for the first time in years, it puts their future under real pressure.

    At a club the size of Real Madrid, where only the best survive, any dip in form or lost starting place can open the door to decisions that were never previously on the table. A huge offer that matches the vision of the technical and financial management would do the same.


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