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Vincent Kompany defends benching Harry Kane against Schalke as Bayern Munich's historic 59-game scoring run comes to a crashing halt
Kompany justifies rotation policy despite stalemate
The tactical decision to leave Kane and Olise on the bench raised eyebrows, particularly as the visitors struggled to find a breakthrough at the Veltins-Arena. Kane, who replaced Nathaniel Brown at half-time, almost snatched victory late on when he unleashed a powerful strike from distance that seemed destined for the top corner. However, Lorius Karius was equal to it, tipping the ball over the crossbar. Olise also came close, testing the goalkeeper from a narrow angle shortly after his arrival as a second-half substitute for Lennart Karl.
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Belgian coach clarified his reasoning by stating: “The decision with Michael and Harry was simply completely rational. The two of them only came back very, very late from their holiday after the World Cup. It’s not a given that you can just say: ‘You play 90 minutes, 90 minutes, 90 minutes.’ The cup match in Osnabrück also took energy. You can’t always put that full workload on these guys."
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Historic scoring streak meets its end
The result was more than just a minor hiccup for the Rekordmeister; it marked the end of a truly remarkable era of offensive efficiency. Bayern had managed to find the back of the net in 59 consecutive competitive matches prior to this trip to Gelsenkirchen. This incredible run dated back to July 2025, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup. By failing to beat Loris Karius, Bayern saw their run of scoring in 59 competitive games finally come to a crashing halt in front of
Reflecting on the nature of the game and the missed opportunity to extend the record, Kompany noted that his side lacked the sustained intensity needed to break down a low block. The manager observed: “Every game has its own story. Our story was that we didn’t score and the opponent went home without a shot. But that shouldn’t take anything away from Schalke. I’ve seen games like this plenty of times. You need 90 minutes of pressure against defenses like this until they crack. We didn’t quite manage that today because we took the tempo out of the game several times."
Karius haunts Bayern with heroic performance
While Bayern's rotation was a major talking point, the performance of Karius was undoubtedly the story on the pitch. The German stopper, who has rebuilt his career in the Bundesliga, produced a string of world-class saves to keep the champions at bay. Kompany was quick to offer his congratulations to the home side for their dogged defensive work, acknowledging that the atmosphere and defensive discipline made for a difficult evening.
“It was a beautiful football match with emotion and passion,” the Bayern trainer said. “There were also plenty of defensive situations in which something special always had to happen. Schalke managed that this evening, so congratulations. They did a great job and gave everything. You could see that."
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Champions League focus after domestic slip
There is little time for Bayern to dwell on their domestic frustration as the continental stage beckons. The German champions are set to begin their European campaign next week, where they will look to banish the memories of this goalless stalemate. The Allianz Arena will play host to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, providing Kompany’s men with an immediate opportunity to rediscover their scoring touch and start their Champions League journey on a positive note before returning to Bundesliga action.
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