Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia slipped to a 2-1 defeat away to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday evening, in a clash between the two sides as part of the Africa, Asia and Pacific Cup, the qualifying competition for the next stage of the Intercontinental Cup.
The Saudi side arrived hoping to see off the African champions. Instead, they were dragged into an open contest from the opening minutes, both teams trading attacks and chances at a rapid pace in the switch from defence to attack, before Sundowns settled it with a second goal in the closing stages.