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VIDEO: Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez suffers nightmare Champions League howler against Real Madrid
Madrid capitalise on Inter goalkeeper error
Inter goalkeeper Martinez suffered a night to forget at the Santiago Bernabeu after committing a costly blunder during their Champions League league phase encounter against Real Madrid. Nerazzurri found themselves trailing early in the contest before the Spanish goalkeeper handed Los Blancos a comfortable two-goal cushion in front of their home supporters.
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Valverde punishes disastrous defensive mistake
Los Blancos opened the scoring in the 14th minute when French forward Mbappe turned home an incisive pass from Brahim Diaz to put the hosts ahead.
Disaster then struck for Inter in the 23rd minute as they attempted to build an attack from the back. Martinez controlled a pass directly in front of his own goal, allowing Federico Valverde to aggressively close him down. The Madrid midfielder successfully dispossessed the Inter shot-stopper, sending the ball rolling straight into the back of the net to double the Spanish giants' lead.
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Los Blancos in command as match continues
Madrid hold a commanding 2-0 lead over Inter with the Champions League league phase fixture still ongoing at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Nerazzurri require a monumental effort and a dramatic tactical turnaround if they are to rescue a positive result from their trip to the Spanish capital. They must find a way back into the game despite the early setbacks.
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