VIDEO: Paul Pogba is starstruck! French midfielder and Real Madrid legends in awe as 'idol' Zinedine Zidane signs jerseys for them
Pogba enjoys special moment with his hero
Pogba was visibly emotional during a meeting with his long-time idol, Zidane. The Monaco midfielder received a signed jersey from the legendary former France international in a moment that quickly spread across social media. Despite his own achievements in the game, including winning the World Cup with France, Pogba reacted like a lifelong fan meeting his hero.
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Pogba's excitement steals the spotlight
The standout moment came when Pogba's emotions got the better of him after receiving the autograph. As cameras captured the scene, the midfielder expressed his delight with a spontaneous outburst.
"I'm not going to sleep!" Pogba exclaimed. The meeting also brought together figures from various eras of the sport, such as Marcelo, Kaka and Rodrygo.
- AFP
Pogba continues his comeback journey
Pogba's focus remains on regaining full fitness and rediscovering consistency with Monaco after a lengthy absence from regular competition due to doping ban and various injury issues. Furthermore, Pogba still dreams of representing his country again. While his focus is on returning to the highest level, the 'prize' of playing for France remains something he desperately wants to achieve.