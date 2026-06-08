VIDEO: Neymar gets a new look for 2026 World Cup! Brazil superstar enjoys fresh trim while using NASA technology to overcome latest injury setback

In a race against time to be fit for the grandest stage of them all, Neymar is turning to advanced technology to accelerate the recovery of a muscular injury in his right calf. The attacker is undergoing an unconventional treatment that sets it apart from traditional training ground rehabilitation methods.

Last Saturday, Neymar was seen utilising an anti-gravity treadmill, a piece of equipment that allows for walking and running without the harsh impact usually felt on the injured area. The technology is designed to keep weight off the lower limbs while maintaining cardiovascular fitness and muscle engagement, providing the 34-year-old with his best chance of recovery.