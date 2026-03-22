VIDEO: Nahuel Molina does it again! Atletico star scores wondergoal for second week running to stun Real Madrid

Sometimes, it's the unexpected strikes that leave the biggest mark - and Nahuel Molina delivered just that for Atletico Madrid in the derby against Real Madrid. The World Cup winner has developed a reputation for the spectacular, and his latest effort against the city rivals only adds to his growing highlight reel.

The move started with Julian Alvarez finding Molina on the right flank. With space to operate, Molina didn't hesitate. Even from a considerable distance, he unleashed a thunderous shot that flew into the top-right corner of the net, leaving Andriy Lunin with no chance in the Real Madrid goal.