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Tom Hindle

Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Vinicius Jr provides the derby-day double while Fede Valverde impresses again despite red card to keep title race alive

Vinicius Jr bagged twice, and Federico Valverde added a third as Real Madrid saw off Atletico Madrid, 3-2, in a frantic derby. At no point was either side truly in control of proceedings, yet Madrid were clinical at the right moments, and despite finishing the game with 10 men, were good value for a win that keeps them firmly in the title race.

Madrid took the initiative early, and almost capitalized. Valverde, here deployed on the right, scampered down the wing before firing across the goalkeeper - but his shot pinged off the post. They came close soon after, but Marcos Llorente cleared off the line. 

Atletico were rewarded for their defensive work with a goal of their own. Matteo Rugeri found Giuliano Simeone, who backheeled into the path of Ademola Lookman for an easy close range finish. The home side picked things up in the second half. It all started with a piece of shoddy defending, when David Hancko tripped Brahim Diaz. Vinicius tucked home the ensuing penalty. Another error gifted Madrid their second. Jose Gimenez, introduced at half time, failed to clear his lines off a poor pass. Valverde nipped in and tucked home to continue his fine run of form in front of goal. But Atleti responded again. This time, it was Nahuel Molina, who strode forward from right back and smashed one into the top corner from 25 yards out. 

But Madrid had the last laugh. Their third was wonderfully constructed. Trent Alexander-Arnold pinged one into the path of Vinicius, who cut onto his right foot before curling one into the bottom corner. A red card to Valverde after made it interesting, but Los Blancos were otherwise reasonably happy to dig out what might prove to be a massive win. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...

  • Dani Carvajal Getty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Andriy Lunin (7/10):

    A little shaky early on, with some loose hands. Could do nothing about either goal. Made a couple of important saves late on. 

    Dani Carvajal (6/10):

    Too easily evaded for the Atleti first. Didn't offer much on the ball, either. 

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    Pulled around a bit by Antoine Griezmann, and could have blocked the cross that led to Atleti's opener. Looked steadier when Atletico introduced a more orthodox striker. 

    Dean Huijsen (6/10):

    A solid defensive showing until the second half, when he made a couple of mistakes. 

    Fran Garcia (7/10):

    Up and down the left. Added an extra option to free up space for Vinicius. Enjoyed a nice run of late. 

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  • Federico Valverde Real Madrid 2026Getty

    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Not his best game. Atleti bypassed him in the middle a few times. Headed narrowly wide. 

    Arda Guler (7/10):

    Created a couple of chances. Only misplaced two passes. Much better defensively in a scrappy one. 

    Thiago Pitarch (6/10):

    Picked up a silly yellow and wasn't quite at the races. An off night from the promising youngster. 

    Federico Valverde (7/10):

    A weird one. Hit the post, scored a great goal, and led everything from the middle. Then got sent off. 

  • Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Attack

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Bagged two and generally made Atleti's life hell. Bafflingly, his first La Liga goals against the crosstown rivals. 

    Brahim Diaz (6/10):

    Won a penalty and created problems in tight areas. 

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  • Alvaro Arbeloa Real MadridGetty

    Subs & Manager

    Trent Alexander-Arnold (7/10):

    Grabbed a lovely assist after a week of controversy. Impressive off the bench. 

    Kylian Mbappe (6/10):

    Ran at the opposing defence, but never got a clear look on goal. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (N/A):

    Added some much needed energy off the bench. 

    Jude Bellingham (N/A):

    A solid return after an injury layoff. Put in plenty of defensive work. 

    Alvaro Carreras (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Alvaro Arbeloa (7/10):

    Another good night at the helm. Went with the same system that got a result against Man City, brought some big faces back into the fray, and won a derby. Zero complaints. 

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