VIDEO: Michael Olise gives priceless confused reaction to reporter who claimed Real Madrid are 'kings of the Champions League'

Speaking to TNT Sports after being named Man of the Match, Olise reflected on a frenetic evening of football. “It was a good match,” he said. “It was back and forth. We knew they were going to come out and try to come back. It was a game at the beginning where it was a bit go, go, and go. And eventually, when it calmed down, we played a bit better in the second half, and we took our chances.”

When asked if mentality was what gave his team victory after they had staged a comeback three times, Olise responded: “Yeah, I think we showed good resilience to keep coming back, even though we were going down, and in the end it was a result we are happy with.” The winger’s cool demeanor on and off the pitch has quickly made him a fan favourite in Bavaria as they eye more silverware.