VIDEO: Marcus Rashford IS BACK! Man Utd forward returns to Carrington after nearly two-year exile as Michael Carrick prepares to reintegrate former Barcelona loanee

Rashford has officially returned to United, ending a period of nearly two years away from the club’s first-team setup. The 28-year-old forward, who has made 426 appearances for his boyhood club, saw his career at Old Trafford stall following a significant falling out with former manager Ruben Amorim. This rift led to the academy graduate being frozen out and eventually sent on loan to Aston Villa and Barcelona, with many believing he had played his last game for the club on December 12, 2024.

However, the narrative shifted on Sunday when Rashford arrived at Carrington to undergo pre-season training. The England international was granted an extended break following his efforts at the World Cup, but his presence back at United’s headquarters signifies a fresh start under new leadership. Upon arrival, he took the time to sign memorabilia and pose for photographs, responding with a simple "thanks" as supporters welcomed him back to the fold, per Daily Mail.



