VIDEO: Lionel Messi looks on in disbelief as Nico Paz scores awesome free-kick for Argentina against Mauritania

By finding the net from a dead-ball situation, Paz joined an elite group of players who have successfully taken over set-piece duties in the absence of the Inter Miami star. Reflecting on his goal after the match, Paz remained humble about the comparisons to the greatest of all time. “It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life. I’ve watched Messi’s goals my whole life, but it’s very difficult [to imitate him on free-kicks]. We were talking about it; the position is easier for a left-footed player than a right-footed one. If it were on the other side, Thiago [Almada] would take it. I focus on working hard every day, training well. It would be a dream to be at the World Cup,” the midfielder stated to reporters.